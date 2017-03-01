Rich Homie Quan Signs Deal With Motown Records

After appearing on Trinidad James’ new single “#868” Rich Homie Quan official announced his new deal with Motown Records. Quan had this to say about his new agreement:

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity. I’m excited to be a part of a building that has such great history in music. I look forward to this new chapter in my life and giving my fans the best I have to offer.”

Motown‘s President Ethiopia Habtemariam also added.

“I am excited that Rich Homie Quan is joining our next generation of artists here at Motown. He is an amazingly talented rapper, writer and performer, and I’m grateful to be partnering with him as he enters the next chapter of his career and continues his evolution as an artist.”

Be on the lookout for new music to drop soon.