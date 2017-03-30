Pee Wee Da Kid – True Story

March 2017- Houston, TX- Rapper PeeWee Da Kid of YBK, announces the release of his hot new single “True Story” through Starvin Lion Entertainment/ Empire Distribution. Born in Jennings LA, but raised in Rayne, LA the rapper has been overcoming adversity since birth. The origin of PeeWee’s stage name is more sentimental than you would think. He was given his stage name by his number one fan, his grandfather. Grand Paw as PeeWee Da Kid would say gave him the name because of how small the rapper was at birth weighing only 5 pounds. Just like the saying goes “big things come in small packages” PeeWee Da Kid and his impact in the rap game shouldn’t be underestimated.

Today he’s positioned himself to be one of the biggest artist of his time. At the age of 17 PeeWee Da Kid decided to pursue his career in music as a way of dealing with the harsh reality of life in Louisiana. He is ready to display to the world his versatile style and sick lyrics. Like Louisiana Rappers, Lil Boosie, Kevin Gates, and Lil Wayne, PeeWee Da Kid has his own unique sound that sets him apart from any other rapper in the game right now.

The 19-year-old rap artist PeeWee Da Kid started the New Year off with his hot new single “True Story”. The hot new single will be available on ITunes in March 2017. The music video for the hot new single highlights his loyalty to his “YBK movement” and their determination to overcome obstacles on the road to greatness. He has been tearing up stages all throughout the state and positioning himself to be one of the next greats out of Louisiana.

Fans who want to check out “True Story” can purchase the single on iTunes and Google Play or add it to their playlist on Spotify. Fans can also check out the music video “True story” on PeeWee’s VEVO channel.