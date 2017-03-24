New Music: ZAYN Ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – Still Got Time

One Direction‘s ZAYN is still on his solo as he links up with OVO‘s PARTYNEXTDOOR for his new single “Still Got Time”. You can pick it up now on iTunes. ZAYN’s new album is set to be released later this year.

