New Music: Young Dolph Ft. Gucci Mane – That’s How I Feel

By Cyclone -
5

Young Dolph just released his new project Gelato and now he starts the campaign for his new album Bulletproof. Here is the first single titled “That’s How I Feel” featuring b. “That’s How I Feel” can be downloaded instantly when you pre-order the new album Bulletproof, which hits stores April 1st.

