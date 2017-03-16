New Music: Tech N9ne Ft. Krizz Kaliko – Drama

By Cyclone
0
8


Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko along with their Strange Music bredren are gearing up to release a new compilation album titled Dominion soon. They decide to give fans their latest collab “Drama”. You can pre-order Dominion now on iTunes.

