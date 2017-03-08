New Music: T.I. – Dope Game

By Cyclone -
0
8

T.I. returns with a new record titled “Dope Game”. This will appear on the upcoming soundtrack for the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands video game, which is in stores now. T.I. was the music curator for the remainder of the project..

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY