New Music: Snoop Dogg – Super Crip

Snoop Dogg dusts off the fake backlash he’s received from the BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Lavender (Remix)” video and follows it up with the official video for his single “Super Crip”. Directed by Dylan Brown. Off of his album Coolaid, which is available now on iTunes.

