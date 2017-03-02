New Music: Snoop Dogg – Promise You This



Here’s a new record from Snoop Dogg. This one is titled “Promise You This”. He also just announced his ‘Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat‘ tour with Cypress Hill, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert, Method Man, Flatbush Zombies, Berner, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

4.13 – (Seattle, WA) – WaMu Theater

4.14 – (Vancouver, BC) – Rogers Arena

4.15 – (Eugene, OR) – Cuthbert Amphitheater

4.16 – (San Francisco, CA) – Concord Pavilion

4.18 – (San Diego, CA) – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4.19 – (Tucson, AZ) – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre

4.20 – (Los Angeles, CA) – The Greek Theatre

4.23 – (Denver, CO) – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

TBA – Salt Lake City, UT

TBA – Cedar Rapids, IA

TBA – Indianapolis, IN

TBA – Cincinnati, OH

TBA – Nashville, TN

TBA – Greensboro, NC

TBA – Charlotte, NC

TBA – Saint Augustine, FL