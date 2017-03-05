New Music: Scotty ATL Ft. Bankroll Fresh – Thinkin Bout A Check

March 4th marked one year since Bankroll Fresh was killed outside of Street Execs Studios. Scotty ATL celebrated his life by releasing a new collab they recorded together titled “Thinkin Bout A Check”.

