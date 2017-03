MMG‘s Rick Ross will be releasing his highly anticipated new album ‘Rather You Than Me‘ tonight. Here are 2 new records. The first is a track titled “Idols Become Rivals” where he unleashes his disdain for Birdman and how he’s been treating Lil Wayne in the past couple of years. He also continues his “Maybach Music” series with part 5 featuring DeJ Loaf. Produced by Buda & Grandz. You can pick up ‘Rather You Than Me‘ starting tonight at midnight on iTunes.

“Idols Become Rivals”