New Music: Rick Ross Ft. Young Thug & Wale – Trap Trap Trap

Rick Ross calls on Young Thug and Wale for his new street single “Trap Trap Trap”. His radio single “I Think She Like Me” is still bubbling on the radio. His new album Rather You Than Me is set to hit stores on March 17th

