New Music: Rick Ross Ft. Nipsey Hussle, E-40, Slim Thug & Fat Joe – Buy Back The Block (Remix)

By Cyclone -
0
8


MMG head honcho Rick Ross is gearing up to release his new album Rather You Than Meon March 17th. He decides to premiere the official remix for his record “Buy Back The Block” featuring Nipsey Hussle, E-40, Slim Thug, and Fat Joe.

