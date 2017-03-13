New Music: Rick Ross Ft. Gucci Mane – She On My Dick

MMG‘s Rick Ross will be delivering his highly anticipated new album Rather You Than Me on March 17th. He decided to give fans his collab with Gucci Mane titled “She On My Dick”, which can be downloaded instantly when you pre-order the album on iTunes.

