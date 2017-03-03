New Music: Remy Ma – Another One (Nicki Minaj Diss)

By Cyclone -
While we wait on Nicki Minaj‘s response to “ShETHER“, Remy Ma parodies Drake‘s “Back To Back” with a playful diss titled “Another One”. Funkmater Flex got the green light to drop it.


