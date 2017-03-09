New Music: Raekwon Ft. Lil Wayne – My Corner



The Chef, Raekwon makes a call to Holly Grove‘s golden child, Lil Wayne to spit a few bars on his latest release “My Corner”. His new album ‘The Wild‘ will bless the hip hop fiends on March 24th. Rae had this ti say about the collab:

“Wayne is a charismatic individual and his flows are dumb delightful. I studied him way back and appreciated the opportunity to trade bars with him. I always heard his voice on this and I was very pleased hearing him tap dance on a different style of production.”

You can pre-order ‘The Wild‘ now on iTunes.