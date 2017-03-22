New Music: Raekwon Ft. Ghostface Killah – This Is What It Comes Too (Remix)

Raekwon‘s new album The Wild hits stores on March 24th. He calls on his partner in rhyme Ghostface Killah for the remix of his record “This Is What It Comes Too”. You can pre-order The Wild now on iTunes.

