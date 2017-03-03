New Music: Quavo, Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert – Go Off

By Cyclone -
0
8


Quavo, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert team up for a new record titled “Go Off”. This will be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for The Fate Of The Furious, which hits theaters on April 14th.

Listen below. As a bonus I included the movie’s trailer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY