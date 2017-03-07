New Music: Project Pat, Eearz & Cory Gunz – Thug Boyz

Project Pat teams up with Eearz and Cory Gunz for a new record titled “Thug Boyz” Produced by Dane Danja, Young Kros Beats, and Teddy Marquee. You can pick it now on iTunes.

