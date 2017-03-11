New Music: Playboi Carti Ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Lookin

Playboi Carti gets an assist from Lil Uzi Vert for his new single “Lookin”. You can pick it up now on iTunes. His Interscope debut is set to be released soon..

