New Music: Murs Ft. Curtiss King – Lemon Juice

MURS premiered the visuals for his single “God Bless Kanye West” a few weeks back. He calls on Curtiss King for their new collab titled “Lemon Juice”. You pre-order MURS’ upcoming album Captain California now on iTunes and it hits stores on March 10.

