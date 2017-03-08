New Music: Murs Ft. Curtiss King – Lemon Juice

MURS premiered the visuals for his single “God Bless Kanye West” a few weeks back. He calls on Curtiss King for their new collab titled “Lemon Juice”. You pre-order MURS’ upcoming album ‘Captain California‘ now on iTunes and it hits stores on March 10.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Posts
Rosa Acosta’s Sexiest Instagram pics
Check out the sexiest Instagram pics from fitness guru & Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member Rosa Acosta. Hit next page to see the...
Kbeauty23 – Super Thick Spread
Check out the new spread from Kbeauty23. Shot by Studio Marz. Hit next page to see the full spread.
Vegas Noriega – Introducing Spread
Check out the new spread from Vegas Noriega. Shot by Alcole Studios. Hit next page to see the full spread.
Jae Larue X Kylee Mone X Margarita Larue – Exclusive Vacation Series Spread
Check out Jae Larue, Kylee Mone & Margarita Larue in the new Exclusive Vacation Series spread. Shot by J. Alex Photos. Hit next page to...
No Foreign – J. Alex Spread
Check out the new quick spread from No Foreign and J. Alex photography. I threw in some extras just because No Foreign has very...
Strawberry SiSi – 100k At Home Spread
Join Strawberry SiSi as she celebrates reaching 100k followers on Instagram with an in home spread. I threw in a few bonus pics for...
Bernice Burgos’ Sexiest Instagram Pics
Check out sexiest IG pics from Chocolate bombshell Bernice Burgos. Hit next page to view all the pics. A photo posted by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos)...