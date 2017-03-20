New Music: Mura Masa Ft. Charli XCX – 1 Night

UK’s Musa Masa gets an assist from Charli XCX for his new single “1 Night”. He’s currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album but you can pick up “1 Night” now on iTunes.

