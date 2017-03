Mike Will Made It will be releasing his highly anticipated project ‘Ransom 2‘ on March 24th. He gives fans two more new records. The first is titled “Razzle Dazzle” and features Future. The second is titled “Aries (YuGo)” and features Pharrell. You can pre-order ‘Ransom 2‘ now on iTunes and pick it up Friday.

“Razzle Dazzle”

“Aries (YuGo)”