New Music: Mike Will Made It Ft. Chief Keef & Rae Sremmurd – Come Down

Mike Will Made It delivers another new record from his upcoming project Ransom 2. This one is titled “Come Down” featuring Chief Keef and Rae Sremmurd. You can pre-order Ransom 2 now on iTunes and pick it up on March 24th.

