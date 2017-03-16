New Music: Mike Will Made It Ft. Big Sean – On The Come Up

After dropping the visuals for his song “Gucci On My” featuring 21 Savage, YG, and Migos, Mike Will Made It calls on Big Sean for his latest release “On The Come Up”. His new album ‘Ransom 2‘ hits stores on March 24th. Also check out the full tracklist for ‘Ransom 2‘ below.

1. On the Come Up (feat. Big Sean)

2. W Y O (What You On) (feat. Young Thug)

3. Hasselhoff (feat. Lil Yachty)

4. Gucci on My (feat. 21 Savage, YG & Migos)

5. Oh Hi Hater (Hiatus) (feat. Fortune)

6. Perfect Pint (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane & Rae Sremmurd)

7. Razzle Dazzle (feat. Future)

8. Bars of Soap (feat. Swae Lee)

9. Burnin (feat. Andrea)

10. Y’all Ain’t Ready (feat. 2 Chainz)

11. Aries (YuGo) (feat. Pharrell & Station Wagon P)

12. Emotions Unlocked (feat. Eearz)

13. Big God (feat. Trouble & Problem)

14. Faith (feat. Lil Wayne & Hoodybaby)

15. Come Down (feat. Chief Keef & Rae Sremmurd)

16. Outro

17. Nothing Is Promised