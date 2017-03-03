New Music: Mike Will Made It Ft. 21 Savage, YG & Migos – Gucci On My

Mike Will Made It will be releasing his Ransom 2 project soon. He calls on 21 Savage, YG, and Migos for a new record titled “Gucci On My”.

