New Music: Meek Mill – King

Meek Mill decides to liberate a new record titled “King”. Produced by C-Sick. This will be featured on the new mixtape from California-based underwear company Ethika, who will dropping a 11 song mixtape titled RGB (Red, Green and Blue). Check out the full tracklist below.

