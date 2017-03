Here’s something new from Marsha Ambrosius. This one it titled “Don’t Wake The Baby”. Produced by Dem Jointz. She had this to say about the record.

“I wrote it for Beyoncé. It’s my interpretation of still wanting to f*ck after an argument with your spouse — just DON’T WAKE THE BABY!!! I’m a new parent and I barely sleep as it is. So if she’s sleep, BE QUIET!!! Shhhhhhh.”

You can pick it up now on iTunes.