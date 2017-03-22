New Music: Lil Yachty – Chained To The Rhythm (Remix)

After linking up with Mike Will Made It for the ‘Ransom 2‘ record “Hasselhoff”, Lil Yachty hops on Katy Perry’s new single “Chained To The Rhythm” for a quick remix.

