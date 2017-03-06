New Music: Juelz Santana Ft. Migos & Jim Jones – D-Up

Juelz Santana keeps the new music coming as he looks to get back to his popularity from the glory years of Dipset. This time he drops off a new record titled “D-Up” featuring Migos and Jim Jones. Produced by Southside. His new mixtape The Get Back is on the way.

