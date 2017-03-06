New Music: J.I.D Ft. EARTHGANG – D/vision

By Cyclone -
0
9

Dreamville Records latest signee J.I.D gives fans his single “D/vision” featuring EARTHGANG. His new album The Never Story will be released on March 10th and featured guest appearances/production by J. Cole, 6LACK, Childish Major, Hollywood JB, Sean McVerry, SMKA, Christo, and more. Check out the full tracklist below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY