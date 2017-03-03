New Music: Iggy Azalea Ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Can’t Lose

As promised via Twitter, Iggy Azalea returns from her hiatus and premieres her new collab with Lil Uzi Vert titled “Can’t Lose”. Off of Def Jam‘s new compilation project Direct Deposit, Vol. 2. Her new project Digital Distortion is on the way.

