New Music: Hoodrich Pablo Juan – 50 Keys Of Grey

After releasing his mixtape Designer Drugz 2 last year, Hoodrich Pablo Juan premieres the visuals for his track “50 Keys Of Grey”. Directed by FoolWithTheCamera. You can pick up Designer Drugz 2 now on iTunes.

