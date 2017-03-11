New Music: Hanz On Ft. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Shawn Wigs & Tab – Smoke Like We Do

Hanz On will be releasing his new album ‘Barca‘ om March 17th. The Wu affiliate calls on Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Shawn Wigs, and TAB for his new single “Smoke Like We Do”. You can pre-order ‘Barca‘ now on iTunes.
