New Music: Freddie Gibbs – Alexys



To follow up his new video for “Crushed Glass”, Freddie Gibbs keeps the new content coming with his latest single “Alexys”. Produced by BADBADNOTGOOD and KAYTRANADA. Debuted on Dr. Dre‘s Beats1 show ‘The Pharmacy‘. His new album ‘You Only Live 2wice‘ hits stores on March 31st. You can pre-order now on iTunes.