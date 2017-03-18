New Music: Fetty Wap – XO Freestyle / Pull Up Wit A Stick Freestyle

Fetty Wap drops off some new music as he hops on Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3” and SahBabii’s “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick” for two new freestyles.

