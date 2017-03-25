New Music: Denzel Curry Ft. BADBADNOTGOOD – Ultimate / Sick & Tired

Denzel Curry teamed up up with BADBADNOTGOOD to create updated versions of his buzzing singles “Ultimate”, which is from his 32 Zel / Planet Mushrooms EP, and “Sick & Tired” which was featured on Imperial.

