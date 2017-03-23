New Music: David Guetta Ft. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne – Light My Body Up

By Cyclone
David Guetta is gearing up to release a new album later this year. He calls on Young Money‘s Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne for his lead single “Light My Body Up“. Nicki throws more shots at Remy Ma.

