New Music: Dave East Ft. ASAP Ferg – Paper Chasin

After dropping “Rubberband”, Dave East gets an assist from ASAP Ferg for his new single “Paper Chasin”. Off of Def Jam’s new compilation project Direct Deposit, Vol. 2, which is available now on iTunes.

