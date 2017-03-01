New Music: Consequence Ft. Chance The Rapper, Alex Wiley, GLC & Chuck Inglish – Spaceship 3



Consequence mashes Kanye West’s “Spaceship” with Alex Wiley’s “Spaceship 2” featuring Chance The Rapper and GLC to create his new single “Spaceship 3”. He had this to say about the record,

“‘Spaceship’ on Kanye’s 1st LP, The College Dropout was and [still] is a Fan Favorite. I thought that Alex Wiley, Chance The Rapper and Chuck Inglish did a great job capturing the vibe of the original record with their own version. Once GLC co-signed it, I thought it would be great to add a verse and put a modern twist on our classic.”