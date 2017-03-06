New Music: Cap 1 – Fly Guy

After releasing his album ‘Street Poetry‘ a few weeks back, Cap 1 follows up with some more new music. This one is titled “Fly Guy” and is produced by Haz Futcha. ‘Street Poetry‘ is available now on iTunes.
