New Music: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Ft. Stephen Marley – Coming Home

Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone are working on a new Bone Thugs-N-Harmony project and for their first single they call on Stephen Marley for “Coming Home”. You can pick it up now on iTunes.

