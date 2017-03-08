New Music: 2 Chainz Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Trey Songz & Jhene Aiko – It’s A Vibe

2 Chainz continues to elevate the buzz of his upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. He calls on Ty Dolla Sign, Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko for his new single “It’s A Vibe”. Pretty Girls Trap Music will bless the streets on April 7th.

