Music Video: Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla Sign, Raven Felix & Tuki Carter – For More

Taylor Gang gave fans their compilation mixtape TGOD Volume 1 a few months back. Now, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla Sign, Raven Felix, and Tuki Carter hit the desert for the visuals to the record “For More”. Directed by Gabriel Hart.

