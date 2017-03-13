Music Video: Troy Ave – Real Eyes Realize Real Lies

By Cyclone -
0
10

BSB‘s head honcho, Troy Ave is gearing up to drop his next project Dope Boy Troy on March 24th. He revisits his album Roland Collins to premiere the official video for his record “Real Eyes Realize Real Lies”. Co-directed by Troy Ave & Jae Bones.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY