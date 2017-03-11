Music Video: The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

The Weeknd keeps the momentum going on his new album ‘Starboy‘ and decides to premiere the official video for his collab with Daft Punk titled “I Feel It Coming”. Directed by Warren Fu. Pick up ‘Starboy‘ now on iTunes.
