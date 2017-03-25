Music Video: Tech N9ne Ft. Krizz Kaliko – Drama

Tech N9ne is gearing up to release the new Strange Music compilation album Dominion. He premieres the official video for his collab with Krizz Kaliko titled “Drama”. You pre-order it now on iTunes and pick it up on April 7th.

