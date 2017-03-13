Music Video: Starlito & Don Trip – Good Cop Bad Cop

Starlito and Don Trip will be releasing their Step Brothers THREE project on March 15th. Here is the official video for their track “Good Cop Bad Cop”. Directed by Charles M. Robinson. Produced by Greedy Money. You can pre-order Step Brothers THREE now on iTunes.

