Music Video: Snowgoons Ft. Chris Rivers – Keep Runnin

German production team Snowgoons released their new album ‘Goon Bap‘ a couple months back. Here are the visuals for their collab with Chris Rivers titled “Keep Runnin”. You can pick up ‘Goon Bap‘ now on iTunes.
