Music Video: Scotty ATL Ft. Kap G – Senorita

By Cyclone -
0
7

Scotty ATL and Kap G link up to give fans official video for their Drumma Boy-produced collab “Señorita”. Directed by Zander Nunnelly. Off of the project Smokin On My Own Strain.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY