After hitting the stage on The Tonight Show to perform it a few days ago, Killer Mike and El-P aka Run The Jewels premiere the official video for their single “Legend Has It”. Directed by Brian Beletic. They had this to say about the visual.

“This video is a worst nightmare scenario. High on acid and caught in the system. Pitted against icons of innocence in a police line up that doesn’t feel real. No bunnies were hurt in the making of this video.”